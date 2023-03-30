 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When will Joey Votto return to Reds lineup this season?

We’ve got the latest updates for Joey Votto and when he’ll return in 2023.

By Henry Palattella

Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds bats during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park on August 14, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Longtime Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have a late start to the 2023 MLB season, as he announced earlier this week that he will be starting the season on the injured list as he recovers from surgery he underwent last August to repair his rotator cuff and bicep.

Votto struggled in 91 games last year before being placed on the injured list, as he only hit .205 with 11 home runs and a career-low 41 RBIs in the injury-plagued campaign.

Joey Votto injury update

Votto announced to reporters on March 27 that he won’t be ready for Opening Day and will be starting a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Louisville Bats on Friday. Manager David Bell said that he’s hoping that Votto would spend the minimum amount of time on the injured list. With Votto out, Wil Myers, Jason Vosler and Tyler Stephenson will handle first base.

