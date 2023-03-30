When will Adam Wainwright return to St. Louis Cardinals rotation this season?

The St. Louis Cardinals will start the 2023 season without veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright. He is reportedly playing in the final season of his illustrious career but will begin the year on the injured list. Waino represented Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic but injured his groin during the tournament.

Waino is heading into the 18th season of his career. He played in 32 games a season ago and had an 11-12 record with a 3.71 ERA. Wainwright was famously part of the battery duo with Yadier Molina, who hung up his cleats at the end of last season. Due to his heading to IL, Miles Mikolas will be the starting pitcher for the Cards as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day.

Adam Wainwright injury update

As of March 23, the expectation is that Wainwright will miss the first month of the season. He isn’t able to throw with the injury, so will have to ramp up his throwing program once he can get back on the mound.