When will Triston McKenzie return to Guardians rotation this season?

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie will open the 2023 season on the injured list and could face a lengthy stint before heading back on the mound. The rightie is in his fourth year in the majors and is coming off a career-best year in ERA (2.96) and strikeouts (190).

In 2022, McKenzie made 22 starts, finishing with an 11-11 record including an 0.95 WHIP.

Triston McKenzie injury update

McKenzie was pulled after just one inning during Sunday’s final Spring Training game against the Seattle Mariners, in what was described as normal “arm soreness.” The Guardians pitcher would go on to get a subsequent MRI, where the news was revealed to be much worse.

That MRI came back to reveal that he has a teres major muscle strain and will be shut down for at least two weeks. Even when he does inch closer to a return, he’ll still need to work his way back into playing shape. The whole process could take roughly up to eight weeks. That would put McKenzie’s season debut potentially close to the end of May.