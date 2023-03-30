When will Tony Gonsolin return to Dodgers rotation this season?

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin is entering the 2023 season with an injury bug and has been out of action for a few weeks. The rightie is in his fifth year in the majors and is coming off a career-best year in which he was named a first-time All-Star.

In 2022, Gonsolin made 17 starts, finishing with a 16-1 record and a 2.14 ERA and 0.875 WHIP.

Tony Gonsolin injury update

The Dodgers All-Star RHP has been out for three weeks now after suffering a sprained ankle in a drill during Spring Training. Last week, manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin would miss “a few weeks” to start the season, but on Monday, he provided a bit more clarity on the recovery timeline.

Roberts said the right-hander threw 20-25 pitches most recently, and the team’s current timeline for him to return is roughly by the end of April. Should that timeline follow suit, that would likely correlate to around four starts he would miss opening the 2023 season.