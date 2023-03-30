When will Carlos Rodon return to Yankees rotation this season?

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon was added in the offseason to bolster the bullpen, but his 2023 season will start off on the injured list. The leftie is in his ninth year in the majors and is coming off back-to-back All-Star selections with the San Francisco Giants.

In 2022, Rodon made 22 starts, finishing with a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA, 1.028 WHIP, and an MLB-best 2.25 FIP.

Carlos Rodon injury update

Rodon is battling a forearm strain that he suffered in spring training, but the injury isn’t expected to sideline him for an extended duration. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reported that Rodon threw a bullpen session of about 30 pitches on Monday, which is a promising sign for his eventual return.

Though his specific timeline is unclear, when Rodon was initially injured, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said it would likely push the left-hander back into April. If his debut were to be pushed back to roughly mid-April, that would mark about 15 games or so missed to begin the 2023 year.