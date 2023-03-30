When will Bryce Harper return to Phillies lineup this season?

The Philadelphia Phillies will usher in the 2023 season without one of their star offensive players in Bryce Harper, who will begin the new year watching from the sideline. The two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star is entering his 12th season in the majors and is coming off an All-Star 2022 campaign.

In 2022, Harper appeared in 99 games, batting .286/.364/.877 with 106 hits, 65 RBIs, and 18 homers.

Bryce Harper injury update

Harper underwent Tommy John surgery to repair the UCL in his right (throwing) arm back on November 23, 2022, with the initial announcement indicating he’ll miss roughly half of the 2023 season while recovering. On March 21, Phillies General Manager Dave Dombrowski said that the team still hasn’t placed Harper on the 60-day IL, which keeps a door open for a return earlier than the original All-Star break projection.

Until further clarity is given, the general expectation is that Harper would be back on the field closer to mid-July.