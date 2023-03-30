What were the Final Four teams’ odds to win the title when the tournament began?

It’s down to just four teams as Florida Atlantic, Miami, San Diego State and UConn head to the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas to face off in the NCAA Tournament semifinals on Saturday, April 1. These teams have collectively taken down two No. 1 seeds, two No. 3 seeds, and one No. 2 seed on the road to the Final Four.

But let’s go all the way back to the beginning of the tournament, when teams were thrilled to qualify for a spot and had not yet played their first round games. What were these four team’s odds to make it into the Final Four and to win the national title when it all began? Let’s take a look.

All numbers below are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds to win national championship, pre-tournament

San Diego State +6000

UConn +10000

Miami +12000

Florida Atlantic +40000

Opening odds to reach Final Four, pre-tournament

San Diego State +1100

UConn +2000

Miami +2500

Florida Atlantic +8000

Odds to to win national championship entering Final Four

UConn -125

San Diego State +400

Miami +450

Florida Atlantic +650