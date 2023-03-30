Comparing actual soccer players to Zava from Ted Lasso

In what’s likely the final season of “Ted Lasso,” the hit Apple TV+ show has introduced a new character who might look and act like a certain soccer star.

Lasso’s squad, AFC Richmond is projected to finish last in the Premier League, which would mean relegation for the club and they’d be forced to drop down a league, which would be bad news for owner Rebecca Welton and coach Beard, along with Lasso. That’s why the club signed a man simply known as Zava. He’s a star soccer player who quickly becomes the team’s best and most prolific player.

Fans of the show and soccer don’t have to squint too hard to see that Zava is clearly based on Zlatan Ibrahimović, the cocky and charismatic Swedish striker who currently plays for AC Milan in the Serie A league.

While Zava has won over many of his Richmond teammates — sans Jamie Tartt — don’t expect that to last for too long. Ibrahimović is known for his outbursts toward his teammates, which could be a harbinger of what’s to come for Zava as the third season of “Ted Lasso” rages forward.