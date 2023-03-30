Is Nikola Jokic playing for the Nuggets on Thursday vs. the Pelicans?

The Denver Nuggets will take on the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday as one of just two games on the NBA slate. The Nuggets lead the Western Conference and hope to lock up the No. 1 seed soon, but they may have to do so without their best player. MVP candidate Nikola Jokic is dealing with a calf injury heading into this matchup. Here are the latest updates on his status.

Nikola Jokic injury updates

Jokic is officially listed as questionable for this contest, but it’s hard to see him not suiting up considering he’s played big minutes in every game since February 5. The Pelicans are fighting for a playoff spot in the West, so this is an important game for them as well. I’d expect Jokic to play.

If the event Jokic doesn’t suit up, the Nuggets will likely roll with Thomas Bryant as the primary center. Denver could also feature some small-ball lineups with Aaron Gordon at center.