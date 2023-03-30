‘MLB Debut’ patch added to rookie jerseys, will be added to rookie Topps trading cards

If making your MLB debut wasn’t already a big deal, it just became bigger. Players making their debut in the big leagues will start donning a uniform patch that says “MLB Debut” on their jerseys beginning on Opening Day. These patches will then be added to their Topps rookie cards, creating a new brand of rookie trading cards.

Transformational moment for the collectibles industry - Starting #OpeningDay, every player making their Major League debut will wear an “MLB Debut” patch on their uniform for their first game! That patch will then be added to @Topps trading cards creating the ultimate rookie card pic.twitter.com/SDrpdAu7Of — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) March 30, 2023

Baseball trading cards have always been an aspect of fandom but have greatly increased in popularity over the past few years. They have become a popular collectible, with many stores having to install sale limits due to the high demand. Whether you like opening packs of cards or you are hunting for a numbered autograph card, there is excitement surrounding the baseball card world. This edition of the MLB Debut patch getting added to their rookie cards will just make these editions that much more special and sought after. Notable players on Opening Day that will be sporting these patches include Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees and Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals. With this happening throughout the season, there are sure to be plenty more.