‘MLB Debut’ patch added to rookie jerseys, will be added to rookie Topps trading cards

We discuss the news of how Topps is changing their baseball cards in regards to rookies.

By Teddy Ricketson
Anthony Volpe #77 of the New York Yankees bats during the fifth inning of an exhibition game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

If making your MLB debut wasn’t already a big deal, it just became bigger. Players making their debut in the big leagues will start donning a uniform patch that says “MLB Debut” on their jerseys beginning on Opening Day. These patches will then be added to their Topps rookie cards, creating a new brand of rookie trading cards.

Baseball trading cards have always been an aspect of fandom but have greatly increased in popularity over the past few years. They have become a popular collectible, with many stores having to install sale limits due to the high demand. Whether you like opening packs of cards or you are hunting for a numbered autograph card, there is excitement surrounding the baseball card world. This edition of the MLB Debut patch getting added to their rookie cards will just make these editions that much more special and sought after. Notable players on Opening Day that will be sporting these patches include Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees and Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals. With this happening throughout the season, there are sure to be plenty more.

