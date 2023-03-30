Wrestlemania 39 match lineup revealed on ESPN’s First Take

Wrestlemania 39 is quickly approaching as the two-night extravaganza will take place this Saturday and Sunday from SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA. With the event taking place over two nights for the past two years, there’s always a question of what matches will take place on which nights. Well, we now have that answered for this year’s show.

The full cards for both nights were officially revealed on Thursday morning’s episode of ESPN’s First Take. After the reveal, host Stephen A. Smith interviewed WWE CEO Nick Khan and asked him a variety of questions about the current state of the WWE. SAS even revealed that he will be at SoFi for the event, so we’ll see what the ESPN personality will do this weekend.

Full list of matches*

Night 1

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

United States Championship - Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch/Lita/Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman/Ricochet (Men’s Wrestlemania Showcase match)

Night 2

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell match)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya/Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green/Sonya Deville (Women’s Wrestlemania Showcase match)

*Card subject to change.