Aaron Judge homers in first AB in 2023, on pace for 570 this season [VIDEO]

The New York Yankees are starting the 2023 campaign off by taking on the San Francisco Giants. The 2022 home run king and AL MVP Aaron Judge was facing off against Logan Webb in the bottom of the first inning. After a pitch called a strike to begin the at-bat, Judge planted Webb’s next pitch into the center field netting, sending the Yankees faithful into an early season frenzy.

Judge hit 62 home runs a season ago, which surpassed Roger Maris’ long-standing record for the most home runs in a season by an American League player. The Yankees outfielder had never hit an Opening Day home run, but continued his 2022 momentum in his first plate appearance of the season. While mainly a joke, using Judge’s at-bat number’s from a year ago, technically, he is on pace for 570 home runs this season. New York is up to an early 1-0 lead after ace Gerrit Cole shutdown the Giants lineup with three strikeouts after a leadoff walk.