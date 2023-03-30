Justin Verlander heading to injured list, will be re-evaluated in a week

The New York Mets have announced that starting pitcher Justin Verlander is starting the 2023 season on the injured list. He has a low strain in the teres major, which is a muscle in the shoulder region near the joint that helps to produce arm movement. Verlander previously said he didn’t like how he was pitching this spring, and this injury could be why.

Justin Verlander will be placed on the IL with a low grade teres major strain. He will continue throwing at moderate intensity and we will rescan in a week. We will provide an update at that time. — New York Mets (@Mets) March 30, 2023

Verlander signed a three-year deal with New York in the offseason. The veteran pitcher was coming off winning the 2022 AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros. It was the fifth time in his career that he won the award. He projected to be the second starter in the Mets rotation behind Max Scherzer and ahead of international star Kodai Senga. The initial expectation is that Verlander will be able to continue throwing and may be able to miss only a few scheduled starts to begin the year.

With the way spring training shaped up, Verlander was projected to make his Mets debut on Saturday against the Miami Marlins. New York has yet to name a replacement and if they will shift around the starts for Senga or Carlos Carrasco.