 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Justin Verlander heading to injured list, will be re-evaluated in a week

We’ve got the latest updates for Justin Verlander and when he’ll return in 2023.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Justin Verlander #35 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Roger Dean Stadium on March 4, 2023 in Jupiter, Florida. Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

The New York Mets have announced that starting pitcher Justin Verlander is starting the 2023 season on the injured list. He has a low strain in the teres major, which is a muscle in the shoulder region near the joint that helps to produce arm movement. Verlander previously said he didn’t like how he was pitching this spring, and this injury could be why.

Verlander signed a three-year deal with New York in the offseason. The veteran pitcher was coming off winning the 2022 AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros. It was the fifth time in his career that he won the award. He projected to be the second starter in the Mets rotation behind Max Scherzer and ahead of international star Kodai Senga. The initial expectation is that Verlander will be able to continue throwing and may be able to miss only a few scheduled starts to begin the year.

With the way spring training shaped up, Verlander was projected to make his Mets debut on Saturday against the Miami Marlins. New York has yet to name a replacement and if they will shift around the starts for Senga or Carlos Carrasco.

More From DraftKings Nation