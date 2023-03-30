Alabama forward Brandon Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller informed ESPN on Thursday that he will be officially entering the 2023 NBA Draft. At 6’9”, Miller is projected as the top collegiate prospect in the class and sits just behind French big man Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson of G League Ignite.

A five-star prospect out of Antioch, TN, Miller immediately lived up to the billing as one of the top players in college basketball this season. Shooting 43% from the floor, he averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, earning SEC Player of the Year honors and being named a consensus Second-Team All American. With him leading the charge, Alabama spent several weeks of the regular season as the top ranked team in the AP poll and was the No. 1 overall seed heading into the NCAA Tournament.

However, Miller’s name became known nationwide off the court. In February, a Tuscaloosa, AL, police officer testified that Miller brought a gun used by former teammate Darius Miles in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris near the Tuscaloosa Strip back in January. Miles, along would another individual named Michael Davis, were charged with capital murder while Miller faced no charges as it was determined that he had no knowledge of any intent for the weapon’s use. Upon this revelation in February, both Alabama head coach Nate Oats and the university itself faced intense scrutiny for their handling of the situation. That criticism stemmed from Oats’ tone deaf comments in his initial statement and the general decision to let Miller continue to play.

Miller is projected to be taken with the third pick, with some mock draft having him going as high as No. 2. He will, of course, be peppered with questions about his involvement in the tragic shooting in the leadup to the draft this June.