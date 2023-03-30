Filed under: NFT DraftKings Fantasy Advice Sports Betting Picks DraftKings Shop Sale: 20% Off Everything for Limited Time Learn about the limited-time sale happening at the DK Shop. By DK Playbook Updated Apr 3, 2023, 8:06am PDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: DraftKings Shop Sale: 20% Off Everything for Limited Time Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email DraftKings customers can get 20% off everything in the DK Shop for a limited time! The sale runs from Monday, April 4, 2023 to Monday, April 10, 2023. Take advantage of the DK Shop sale while it lasts! More From DraftKings Nation NBA playoff picture: How the East play-in tournament looks on Monday, April 3 MLB Picks for April 3: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook NBA playoff picture: How the West standings look on Monday, April 3 Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Cardinals on Monday, April 3 Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Yankees on Monday, April 3 What is the NHL record for most points by a team in a single season?