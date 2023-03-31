Cherry Blossom 10-miler 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The Cherry Blossom 10-miler will take place on Sunday, April 2. Race weekend in Washington DC includes a 5k on Saturday, with the 10-miler following on Sunday. The course weaves itself along the Washington Monument and along the Potomac River and is famous for the cherry blossom trees that line parts of the course.

Start time

The 2023 10-miler will use the wave start system again. They will get underway at 7:30 a.m. ET, with a new wave, released every four to six minutes. Runners will have two hours and 20 minutes from when they cross the start line to finish the race.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action will be in person, but there could be some local tv coverage if you are in the DC area.

Course map

The course starts and finishes at the Washington Monument Grounds. Runners will run by the monument and complete a down and back along the Potomac River and then another over Memorial Bridge. They will then circle Potomac Park before looping back to the Washington Monument Grounds.

A course map can be found here.

Road closures

Race organizers announced closures on the following roads. DC police will announce official times for closures ahead of the race.

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Independence Avenue, SW, between 14th Street, SW, and Ohio Drive, SW

Maine Avenue, SW, between Independence Avenue, SW, and 14th Street, SW

Rock Creek Parkway between Virginia Avenue, NW, and Ohio Drive, SW

Ohio Drive, SW, between the Arlington Memorial Bridge and Hains Point

15th Street, SW, between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Maine Avenue, SW

17th Street, SW, between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW

Weather via AccuWeather

It is going to be cooler in the morning, so runners may want to layer up at the start. The high for the day is 58, with a low of 40. There is a 0% chance of rain, and the weather description reads “Cooler; breezy in the morning.”

Prize money

The prize money delineations are the same for men and women and are split for international competitors and U.S. competitors.

First place will earn $8,000, second $4,000, and third will take home $2000. The rest of the delineations down to 10th place for both men and women can be found here.

Who won the last race?

Nicholas Kosimbei won last year's 10-miler in 45:15. He was followed by Wilfred Kimitei (45:45) and Shadrack Kimining (45:48).

The fastest women’s finisher was Susanna Sullivan, who finished in 52:32. Carrie Verdon (52:37) came in second place, with Paige Stoner (52:38) on her heels in third place.