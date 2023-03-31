How to watch the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four: South Carolina-Iowa, LSU-Virginia Tech

The best and bright in women’s college basketball will head to Dallas this week stake with a chance to stake their claim as the best team in the nation. The 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four will kick off March 31st with two national semifinal games, with the championship game set for Sunday, April 2nd at 3:30 p.m. ET.

All games will be held at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

The Friday, March 31 semifinals will air on ESPN and ESPN+. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The National Championship Game will air on ESPN, and you can stream with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps with a cable or streaming provider login to access ABC for a live stream. The same options as above should be helpful for both.

Below is a look at the television schedule for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

Final Four

Friday, March 31

Game 1: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

National Championship

Sunday, April 2

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC