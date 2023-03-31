 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Tournament 2023: Where will the Final Four be played for men’s bracket?

Where is the Final Four to be played in 2023? We give you all the details here.

By Henry Palattella
Confetti falls as players of the North Carolina Tar Heels react from their bench following their loss to the Villanova Wildcats during the 2016 NCAA Men’s Final Four Championship at NRG Stadium on April 04, 2016 in Houston, Texas. Villanova won 77-74. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

College basketball’s best will be in Houston this year, as the biggest city in Texas is hosting the 2023 Final Four to close out this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will take place on Saturday, April 1st, and the national champion will be crowned on Monday, April 3rd. Both games will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston

The national semifinals doubleheader tips-off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, while the title game will start at 9 p.m. ET on Monday.

The two Final Four matchups and national championship game will air on CBS this year.

Final Four: April 1 and 3

Houston last hosted the Final Four in 2016, the year that Villanova defeated North Carolina on a buzzer-beater from Kris Jenkins. Prior to that, Houston hosted a Final Four in 2011 — when Butler defeated UConn — and in 1971, when UCLA beat Villanova.

Along with hosting the Houston Texans, NRG Stadium is also the annual home to the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show and the Texas Bowl. It’s also hosted two Super Bowls and World Cup matches.

