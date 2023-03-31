NCAA Tournament 2023: Where will the Final Four be played for men’s bracket?

College basketball’s best will be in Houston this year, as the biggest city in Texas is hosting the 2023 Final Four to close out this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will take place on Saturday, April 1st, and the national champion will be crowned on Monday, April 3rd. Both games will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston

The national semifinals doubleheader tips-off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, while the title game will start at 9 p.m. ET on Monday.

The two Final Four matchups and national championship game will air on CBS this year.

Final Four: April 1 and 3

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four will be Houston’s fourth time as host city. The first time we hosted this event was in 1971 at the Astrodome when John Wooden’s UCLA beat Villanova, becoming the Champions for the fifth consecutive year. From there, Houston next hosted the 2011 Final Four at Reliant Stadium (now NRG Stadium) when the UConn Huskies beat the Butler Bulldogs. Houston last hosted the Final Four in 2016 at NRG Stadium, with an iconic buzzer beater win by Villanova over North Carolina.

Along with hosting the Houston Texans, NRG Stadium is also the annual home to the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show and the Texas Bowl. It’s also hosted two Super Bowls and World Cup matches.