Where is the Final Four after 2023?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament will conclude in the Lonestar State with the Final Four taking place at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, on April 1 and 3. As we prepare for this year’s national semifinal and championship games, we’ll take a look at where the Final Four will be for the next handful of years.

April 6 and 8, 2024: Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

Next year’s Final Four will happen at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. It will be the second time the event will be hosted at the venue, the first taking place in 2017.

April 5 and 7, 2025: San Antonio, TX, Alamodome

The 2025 Final Four will head to the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. It will be the fifth time the tournament will end at the venue, the last taking place in 2018.

April 4 and 6, 2026: Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium

The 2026 Final Four will emanate from Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, IN. It will be the ninth Final Four to take place in Indy and the fourth to take place at Lucas Oil.

April 3 and 5, 2027: Detroit, MI, Ford Field

The 2027 Final Four will come from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. This will be just the second time Ford Field will serve as the host, the first taking place in 2009.