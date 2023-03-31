Where is the 2023 Women’s Final Four?

The Women’s 2023 NCAA Tournament will draw to a close on Friday, March 31, as the Final Four plays host to the last teams standing in pursuit of a national championship. After thinning the field from 68 of the best teams in the nation, the remaining four teams will battle it out with the hopes of cutting down the nets on Sunday, April 2.

This year, the Women’s Final Four will return to Dallas as the American Airlines Center plays host to both the national semifinals and title game. In celebration of the event, the Dallas Sports Commission and the Dallas Wings of the WNBA will host a four-day festival called “Tourney Town” which runs through the remaining games of the tournament.

It will mark the second time that Dallas has hosted the Women’s Final Four. The city hosted the event for the first time back in 2017 when South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 67-55 for the Gamecocks’ first national championship in their first title game appearance. A’Ja Wilson was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.