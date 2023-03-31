 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When is the 2023 Final Four? Dates for end of NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

The 2023 Final Four will take place in Dallas, Texas starting on March 31st.

By Pete Hernandez
Apr 3, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; The Target Center video board displays the NCAA Women’s Final Four logo before he championship game between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The last stop of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament takes place at American Airlines Center as the home of the Dallas Mavericks plays host to the Women’s Final Four. The city of Dallas will host the event for the second time after previously being the home of the Final Four back in 2017.

The Final Four teams will play in the semifinals on Friday, March 31, with the last two schools playing for a title in the championship game on Sunday, April 2.

If you happen to be in the city for the last stop of the Women’s tournament, you’ll be treated to a four-day event hosted by the Dallas Sports Commission and the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. The free “Tourney Town” festivities will take place across four days and will include games, giveaways, food, and more at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

