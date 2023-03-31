When is the 2023 Final Four? Dates for end of NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

The last stop of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament takes place at American Airlines Center as the home of the Dallas Mavericks plays host to the Women’s Final Four. The city of Dallas will host the event for the second time after previously being the home of the Final Four back in 2017.

The Final Four teams will play in the semifinals on Friday, March 31, with the last two schools playing for a title in the championship game on Sunday, April 2.

If you happen to be in the city for the last stop of the Women’s tournament, you’ll be treated to a four-day event hosted by the Dallas Sports Commission and the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. The free “Tourney Town” festivities will take place across four days and will include games, giveaways, food, and more at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.