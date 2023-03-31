Philadelphia Eagles 7-round 2023 mock draft

Despite still holding significant talent, the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3, 2022-23 NFC Champions) will do their best to avoid the dreaded “Super Bowl hangover.” Fresh off losing one of the most epic championship games in gridiron football history, the Birds have also seen a staggering roster shakeup. In 2022-23, Philly’s play was cemented by a swarming defensive unit, but many of their biggest names on that side have departed (C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jonathan Hargrave and Marcus Epps to mention a few).

Undoubtedly, the Eagles will have their work cut out for them if they wish to return to America’s Big Game for the second consecutive season. Yes, their offense should still be the strongest in the NFC East (and possibly the entire conference), but they will need to make key additions in the draft if they are striving to be as well-rounded a team as they were last year.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, they have several significant picks inside the top 100, including No. 10 overall via New Orleans from last year’s draft day trade. After that, the Birds’ natural pick comes at No. 31, then a pick each in the second and third rounds respectively. From there, Philly only has two remaining selections, both in the final round.

Head coach Nick Sirianni and GM Howie Roseman will put their heads together, along with their staff, in hopes of filling the holes created this offseason. With the majority of their needs showing in the secondary, this will be a defensive-minded draft.

Significant free agency additions

S Terrell Edmunds

LB Nick Morrow

S Justin Evans

QB Marcus Mariota

CB Greedy Williams

RB Rashaad Penny

C Jason Kelce (re-sign)

RB Boston Scott (re-sign)

DT Fletcher Cox (re-sign)

CB James Bradberry (re-sign)

Significant free agency losses

DT Johnathan Hargrave

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S Marcus Epps

LB T.J. Edwards

LB Kyzir White

Eagles 7-round mock draft

Using the mock draft simulator tool on ProFootballNetwork.com, I made six selections through seven rounds for the Philadelphia Eagles. With the biggest needs in the “City of Brotherly Love” being on defense, I only made one selection on the offensive side.

At No. 10 overall, it seemed like a no-brainer to take cornerback Devon Witherspoon. With NFL-level size and ball skills, Witherspoon should be able to make an impact in year one. The following two picks were used to replace a couple of departures within the defensive front—Trenton Simpson (No. 30, Clemson) and Gervon Dexter (No. 62, Florida) are as explosive as they come. For the third round, I sought more help in the secondary: Safety Christopher Smith II (No. 94, Georgia) has a circumspect skill set and is a two-time National Champion.

For Philadelphia’s final two selections of the 2023 NFL Draft, I chose to strengthen the trenches. Edge rusher Thomas Incoom (No. 219, Central Michigan) has the type of motor that does well in the NFL, while Alex Forsyth (No. 248, Oregon) has to potential to be groomed as the eventual replacement for All-Pro center Jason Kelce. After all, one thing is for certain—Players, like these talent windows, do not last forever.

10. CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

30. LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

62. DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

94. S Christopher Smith II, Georgia

219. EDGE Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan

248. C Alex Forsyth, Oregon