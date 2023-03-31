Tennessee Titans add help up front in 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Tennessee Titans finished second in the AFC South last season. Despite the losing 7-10 record, the Titans had a chance to win the division in the final game of the season. They ultimately lost 20-16 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who represented the AFC South in the NFL playoffs.

QB Ryan Tannehill was in and out of the lineup with injury, and the Titans ultimately need to invest in some better offensive line protection. Perhaps an upgrade in skill players wouldn’t hurt either, as the Titans looked very stale on offensive outside of RB Derrick Henry.

Throw in a struggling secondary and there’s no shortage of needs for the Titans in the 2023 NFL Draft. Below, we’ll run through a seven-round mock draft to point out some angles on how Tennessee can upgrade its roster.

Significant free agency additions

OT Andre Dillard

OG Daniel Brunskill

DL Arden Key

LS Morgan Cox

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Significant free agency losses

WR Robert Woods

OG Nate Davis

EDGE DeMarcus Walker

LB David Long

Titans 7-round mock draft

I used Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator to put together a seven-round mock draft for the Titans. Tennessee has six total picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, starting with the 11th overall selection.

When using the mock draft simulator, I usually picked from the top of PFN’s best available player list while keeping an eye out for needed positions. The Titans need help on the offensive line, defensive secondary, and at wide receiver. They could use an edge rusher as well.

At No. 11 overall, I used Tennessee’s first round selection to pick Peter Skoronski (OT - Northwestern), who is a talented offensive lineman that can play guard or tackle. Take note that Paris Johnson (OT - Ohio State) went No. 7 to the Las Vegas Raiders, otherwise I would’ve drafted him in this spot.

The second round pick — No. 41 overall — was used to beef up the wide receiver room. Jalin Hyatt (WR - Tennessee) is a speedster with a penchant for big plays. That’s exactly what the Titans need, and it doesn’t hurt that he played his college ball down the road in Knoxville.

Moving into the third round, I used pick No. 72 to get the Titans some help in the secondary. After all, Tennessee had the second-worst pass defense last season. Jaylon Jones (CB - Texas A&M) won’t rectify that on his own, but it’s a move in the right direction.

The Titans do not have a pick in the fourth round, so we moved into the fifth round with selection No. 147 overall. Mike Morris (LB/EDGE - Michigan) was available here, and he could mix in nicely for Tennessee’s defense.

Tennessee’s sixth round choice comes out to No. 186 overall. We went with another wide receiver, Jadon Haselwood (WR - Arkansas) for good measure. You may recall that the Titans took an Arkansas receiver, Treylon Burks, in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The final pick for the Titans came in the seventh round at No. 228. Adding more depth to the offensive line, I selected Alex Forsyth (C - Oregon) as an NFL-ready center.