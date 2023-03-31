Best bets, picks, predictions for MLB strikeout leader in 2023 season

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees led MLB in strikeouts last season. That marks the second time in the last four years Cole has topped the leaderboard in punch-outs. Can anyone catch him in 2023?

That’s the top question as we examine the best bets, picks, and predictions for the MLB strikeout leader this season. All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 MLB odds: Strikeout leader

Favorites

Nobody should be surprised to see Cole (+550) at the top of the list. The Yankee righty led the majors with 257 strikeouts last season, which beat Corbin Burnes (+900) of the Milwaukee Brewers despite throwing two fewer innings.

Outside of those heavyweights, Spencer Strider (+900) of the Atlanta Braves and Dylan Cease (+1000) of the Chicago White Sox are also considered some of the favorites to rack up the most strikeouts in the majors. Strider had 202 strikeouts in just 131.2 innings last season, which is an outstanding pace. Cease came through with 227 K’s in 184 innings.

Sleepers

Nick Lodolo (+3500) of the Cincinnati Reds impressed in his rookie season last year. The lefty posted 131 strikeouts in just 103 innings, which makes you wonder what he’s capable of with a longer leash.

Luis Castillo (+4000) of the Seattle Mariners could flirt with 200 innings pitched if he stays healthy. If his 10.0 K/9 rate from last season holds up, then Castillo will be the mix as the volume alone would move him toward the top of the list.