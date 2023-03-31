No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami preview, picks for Final Four of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 UConn Huskies are headed to the Final Four after a beatdown of Gonzaga in the Elite Eight. They will face the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes, fresh off a comeback win over Texas, in the Final Four for the first time in program history.

The game will air on CBS at 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 1. UConn enters as a 5.5-point favorite.

No. 4 UConn (29-8, 13-7 Big East)

First-round result: Defeated Iona, 87-53

Second round result: Defeated Saint Mary’s, 70-55

Third-round result: Defeated Xavier, 88-65

Fourth-round result: Defeated Gonzaga, 82-54

KenPom rating: 1 Overall, 3 Offense, 11 Defense

NET ranking: 8, (7-6 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Adama Sanogo. 17.1 ppg

Key stat: Shot 50% or more from the field in two of four tournament games

UConn has been unstoppable. They have blown through every opponent in their path, most lately obliterating a Gonzaga team that took down UCLA. The Huskies are favored to win it all now and will meet another offensive powerhouse in this Miami team. UConn shot 41.7% from the field and 35.5% from the perimeter. They out-rebounded the Zags and shut them down from three. This marked UConn’s lowest shooting percentage of the tournament by far, and yet they still hung up 82 points.

No. 5 Miami (29-7, 15-5 ACC)

First-round result: Defeated Drake, 63-56

Second-round result: Defeated Indiana, 85-69

Third-round result: Defeated Houston, 89-75

Fourth-round result: Defeated Texas, 88-81

KenPom rating: 22 Overall, 5 Offense, 104 Defense

NET ranking: 35, (5-5 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Isaiah Wong

Key stat: Three different players have had 25-point scoring games in the tournament

Miami has arguably had the toughest path to the Final Four of any team still in it. They were not helped by early-tournament upsets and took down the Nos. 1, 2, and 4 seeds in their region. In their Elite Eight matchup with Texas, it looked like it may all be over as they hit a double-digit deficit, but an all-time comeback and a 27-point performance from Jordan Miller put them over the edge in the second half. Norchad Omier added nine rebounds.

Point spread: UConn -5.5

Point total: 149

Moneyline: UConn -240, Miami +200

The Pick

Against The Spread Pick: Miami +5.5

Point total pick: Over 149

Pick to Win: UConn -240

UConn has blown through every opponent in their path this tournament, and there’s always that chance that this happens again. But going up against Jim Larranaga’s team in the Final Four seems like much less of a guarantee when the stakes are so high. Miami has taken down a No. 1 and a No. 2 seed — UConn has accomplished neither of those. The Canes can’t be counted out here after that comeback against Texas. I’ll take Miami to cover and UConn to advance.