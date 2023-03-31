When was last time LSU was in the Women’s National Championship?

The LSU Tigers are back in the conversation as one of the best teams in women’s basketball, as the Tigers won 79-72 on Friday to advance to the national championship game on Sunday against the winner of No. 1 seed South Carolina and No. 2 Iowa.

In the second year of head coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers are 40 minutes away from winning the first NCAA National Championship in program history. But when was the last time they played in the title game?

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time LSU was in National Championship

Despite having a truly great history in women’s basketball, LSU has somehow yet to win a game in the Final Four. Before their win on Friday, the last time the Tigers reached the NCAA Tournament National Semifinal was 2008, which was the fifth-straight year LSU had made the semifinals of the national championship. And they went 0-5 in those games even with stars such as Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles leading some memorable teams.