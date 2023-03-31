When was last time Iowa was in the Women’s National Championship?

After a stunning upset of the No. 1 overall seed South Carolina, the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship game against the LSU Tigers on Sunday, April 2.

But when was the last time the reigning Big Ten champions were 40 minutes away from the title?

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Iowa was in National Championship

For the Hawkeyes, it will be their first appearance in the national championship. This is their second appearance as a Final Four team, as they lost in the national semifinal in 1993. But with AP National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark as their superstar, they’ll have a chance to bring home the first title in team history.

Iowa has made the NCAA Tournament in five of the last six seasons, and have advanced past the first round in each of the last three.