Odds for each Final Four team to win 2023 NCAA Tournament from preseason to now

How in the world did we get this Final Four? Through four rounds of basketball and 64 games, the 2023 NCAA Tournament field has officially thinned to just the last four remaining: No. 4 UConn (29-8), No. 5 Miami (29-7), No. 5 San Diego State (31-6), and No. 9 Florida Atlantic (35-3). While the Huskies have been here before (their last appearance was in 2014), this year’s semifinals will mark the debut of the Aztecs, Hurricanes, and Owls.

FAU and San Diego State go head-to-head first on Saturday, April 1, with tip-off scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET. Fans will then be treated to a nightcap matchup with UConn facing Miami at 8:49 p.m. ET. While the Owls and Hurricanes have paved admirable paths to the Final Four, the Aztecs and Huskies feel like the favorites to advance to the title game, which would feature a matchup of a tenacious defense against a red-hot offense.

The college basketball regular season was highlighted by the lack of a dominant title contender, so perhaps the roster of remaining teams isn’t necessarily a shocker.

Here’s a list of preseason odds to win the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for each team to win the Final Four, and where they are entering the national semifinals at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preseason odds

UConn +6000

San Diego State +7000

Miami FL +12500

Florida Atlantic +250000

Current odds

UConn -125

San Diego State +400

Miami FL +450

Florida Atlantic +650