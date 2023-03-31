2023 NBA Draft prospect stock watch heading into Final Four of NCAA tournament

We’ve reached the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA tournament and the field is a wide assortment of talent and pedigree. We’ve got a notable name in UConn, a rising program in Miami, a team that finally broke through the second weekend in San Diego State and the ultimate underdogs in FAU.

With these programs, there is always the possibility of many future NBA players taking the court for this event. Here’s a look at how some players are faring heading into the Final Four and what they can do to raise their NBA Draft stock.

Stock Up

Johnell Davis, FAU

Davis has been brilliant for the Owls in the tournament, averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 44.9% from the floor. The perimeter shooting leaves a lot to be desired, but Davis does have some promise on the developmental side as he’s just a sophomore. This type of run is sure to have some NBA scouts interested in him, especially late in the first round and early in the second round. If he has a few more big games, he could solidify himself as a mid first-round selection.

Adama Sanogo, UConn

There are some size concerns with Sanogo at the next level, but he’s had a fantastic tournament for the team currently favored to win it all. The big man has anchored UConn on both ends of the floor, averaging 20.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. The matchup with Miami will be more telling, but Sanogo can have some immediate utility on the defensive end in the NBA. He’s likely a second-round selection at the moment but could sneak into the late first if the Huskies win the whole thing and he shows out.

Stock Down

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Scouts are going to say Timme can’t impact the game in a positive way if he isn’t scoring the ball. His deficiencies were on full display in Gonzaga’s loss to UConn, when the big man scored just 12 points while committing four personal fouls and three turnovers. He was a non-factor offensively, which highlighted his shortcomings defensively. He’s probably a second-round selection at this point, which means he’s likely to return to Spokane after testing the draft waters.

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

After a strong game against Michigan State with 22 points on 10-18 shooting, Johnson threw up a stinker with just nine points against FAU. He also fouled out in the game. The guard has good size and showcased tremendous efficiency in his return to the floor at K-State but this was not a good showing in what should’ve been a great spot to dominate. Johnson will likely grade out as a late first-round selection at best during the pre-draft process.