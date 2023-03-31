How did UConn make it to the Final Four in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

Sadly, the 2022-23 NCAA Tournament has made it to the final weekend. It has been a year like no other, which may leave the UConn Huskies in a prime position to win their first national championship since 2014. They get the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes, who are searching for their first in program history.

UConn has dominated its way to the Final Four. Here’s a look at the road that it took to get here.

First Round

Coming in as the West Region’s No. 4 seed, the Huskies found themselves in a battle with No. 13 Iona, where the halftime score favored the side of the Gaels. That didn’t sit well for UConn star forward Adama Sanogo, who shot out of the locker room like a man possessed — returning the lead to the Huskies with 10 points in the first five minutes of the second half, and eventually an 87-63 blowout victory.

Round of 32

UConn found themselves in a similarly close matchup in Round 2, holding a one-point edge on fifth-seeded St. Mary’s by the end of the first half. This time, Sanogo had some extra help. Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins went on a tear — hitting four threes on five attempts in 19 minutes.

Sweet Sixteen

The Huskies have only improved in this tournament, and their 88-65 mugging of Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen was the true beginning.

Elite Eight

Even a walking NCAA Tournament legend couldn’t defeat the Huskies. UConn sent Drew Timme and the Gonzaga Bulldogs home last weekend, after an 82-54 blowout victory in the Elite Eight.