How to watch the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles will officially kick off Wrestlemania 39 weekend and immediately afterwards, the company will hold the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 10 p.m. ET immediately following Smackdown and you can watch it live on Peacock.

Like last year, just three people will be inducted into hall this year. The headliner of this class is Rey Mysterio, who will become the first active wrestler to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Mysterio’s career spans back over three decades and has become arguably the most recognizable lucha libre wrestler in history. What’s interesting about this is that Rey is set to face his son Dominik at Wrestlemania and that feud has been deeply personal. This could be the first time an angle is done during a HOF induction ceremony to further set up a match at Wrestlemania.

Also being inducted in this year’s class is the Great Muta and the late comedian Andy Kaufman. Muta is a four-time IWGP heavyweight champion and is recognized as one of the most influential worldwide wrestlers in history. Kaufman became famous in the wrestling world for his feud with Jerry Lawler in the early 1980’s and was one of the first celebrities to become involved in pro wrestling.

How to watch the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Date: Friday, March 31

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE premium live event for $5 a month.