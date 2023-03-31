Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Valero Texas Open

The PGA TOUR teed off the second round of the 2023 Valero Texas Open on Friday morning, and Patrick Rodgers and Corey Connors are the co-leaders at -8 with plenty of golf to play.

The first afternoon trios tee off on Friday at 3:45 p.m. ET, so it should be about 6 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line will be. Of course many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18, with several heading right to Augusta National for next week’s Masters Tournament.

How is the cut line determined?

The top 65 and ties from the 144-man field will advance to the weekend at TPC San Antonio.

What is the projected cut line for the Valero Texas Open as of now?

Right now the cut line is set at even par, with 76 players or better at that number, and 16 on the line exactly.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III has already withdrawn after an 82 on Thursday. Cam Davis fired a +9 80 yesterday, so don’t look for him on Saturday morning either. Trey Mullinax (+6), Davis Riley (+6), Dylan Frittelli (+7), and James Hahn (+8) amongst those that will need to go super-low to have any chance of playing tomorrow.