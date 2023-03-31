How to watch F1 qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

F1 racing returns after a week off and is in Melbourne this weekend for the Australian Grand Prix. The race will run on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET and qualifying will precede it at 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Melbourne is 15 hours later, so these events will be taking place in the afternoon in Australia.

Qualifying is going to air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Australian Grand Prix qualifying event.

Qualifying will last a little over an hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods. The first 18 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final 12 minutes feature the ten remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen is a sizable favorite to win the race with -280 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -900 to finish in the top three in qualifying with teammate Sergio Pérez installed at -300 to finish top three. Red Bull has dominated the start of the season and is -175 to claim a double podium finish. Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso is +700 to win and -200 to claim a podium finish.

How to watch qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list