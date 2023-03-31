 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Melborune for the Australian Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set DAY’S race at Australian Circuit.

By David Fucillo and Lance Cartelli
A general view of the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix runs early Sunday morning and 24 hours ahead of it, qualifying will determine the starting grid. Qualifying at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne gets started at 1 a.m. Saturday morning with the 20 drivers competing for a chance at pole position.

Qualifying will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. It will run a little over an hour with three sessions. The first session is 18 minutes and features all 20 drivers. The five slowest are removed from the pool and then the remaining 15 run the second session for 15 minutes. The five slowest again are removed and the remaining ten drivers compete across 12 minutes for pole position.

We’ll be providing live updates as the starting grid is set for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen is -900 at DraftKings Sportsbook to finish qualifying in the top three. Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez follows at -300 and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso is -190. It then goes to plus money with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc fourth at +120 to qualify in the top three.

Here is the full entry list for the Australian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway.

2023 Australian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Botas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

