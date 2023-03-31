NASCAR schedule for Richmond Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR is splitting up its circuits this weekend between Richmond Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Truck Series is running in Fort Worth, Texas while the Xffinity Series and Cup Series are each running in Richmond.

The Truck Series used to run in conjunction with the other circuits for the Texas weekend, but NASCAR changed that in 2021. This year, the SpeedyCash.com 250 will run at Texas Motor Speedway with all notable events taking place on Saturday, April 1. Practice will start at 10:35 a.m. ET and qualifying will follow at approximately 11:05 a.m. The race will run at 4:30 p.m. Zane Smith is the favorite heading into race weekend with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In Richmond, the Cup Series race will air on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the rest of the Cup and Xfinity events will take place on Saturday. The Xfinity Series will have practice on Saturday at 8:05 a.m., qualifying at approximately 8:35 a.m., and the ToyotaCare 250 at 1 p.m. John H. Nemechek is a +330 favorite to win the race.

On Saturday, the Cup Series will run practice at 10:05 a.m. and qualifying will take place at approximately 10:50 a.m. William Byron is the pre-qualifying favorite to win the race with +450 odds.

All notable events on the schedule will air on FS1 and there will be a live stream at foxsports.com/live and on the Fox Sports app. Here is the complete schedule, with all times at ET. Everything is in Richmond unless otherwise noted.

Saturday, April 1

6 a.m. — Xfinity Series garage hours

7 a.m. — Cup Series garage hours

8 a.m. — Truck Series garage hours (Texas)

8:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

8:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

10:05 a.m. — Cup Series practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

10:35 a.m. — Truck Series practice (Texas — no TV)

10:50 a.m. — Cup Series qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

11:05 a.m. — Truck Series qualifying (Texas — no TV)

1 p.m. — Xfinity ToyotaCare 250 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

4:30 p.m. — Truck SpeedyCash.com 250 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

Sunday, April 2

3:30 p.m. — Toyota Owners 400, FS1, foxsports.com/live