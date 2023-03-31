How to watch 2023 LIV Golf Orlando, TV and online live stream

The LIV Golf season continues its second year with the third tournament of the season at Orange County National. LIV Golf Orlando takes place from Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2.

Dustin Johnson opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1000, followed by Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith at +1200. The golfers will compete for a share of a $20 million purse, of which the winner earns $4 million, and a separate $5 million team purse.

LIV Golf Orlando

Tournament dates: Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2

Shotgun start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV coverage: The CW

Live stream: DAZN or DAZN apps

LIV Golf Orlando will be available to watch on the CW on Saturday and Sunday, and on the CW App on Friday.

To watch the LIV Golf Orlando on DAZN, you’ll need a subscription. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

If you’re not a DAZN subscriber, you can watch the action online via the tour’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, or on the Official LIV Golf website.