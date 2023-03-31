Breaking down the weather forecast for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR is splitting its time between Richmond, Virginia and For Worth, Texas, and Richmond will have the more interesting weather for race weekend.

The Truck Series will run its weekend at Texas Motor Speedway and it should be partly sunny with little weather concern. The Xfinity and Cup Series will run their races at Richmond Raceway, and the wind will be a significant concern on Saturday.

Saturday’s schedule features practice and qualifying in the morning and then the Xfinity race at 1 p.m. ET. The Richmond forecast calls for winds of up to 23 mph with gusts as high as 54 mph. There’s a chance for some early rain, but it shouldn’t have too much of an impact on qualifying. The wind will be a bigger factor for the drivers.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Richmond Raceway this weekend in Richmond, Virginia, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, April 1

Hi 79°, Low 44°: High winds (23 mph with 54 mph gusts), mostly cloudy and warm with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly early

8:05 a.m. ET, Xfinity practice

8:35 a.m. ET, Xfinity qualifying

10:05 a.m. ET, Cup practice

10:50 a.m. ET, Cup qualifying

1 p.m. ET, ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles)

Sunday, April 2

Hi 61°, Low 41°: Mostly sunny and cooler, 9 mph wins with 15 mph gusts

3:30 p.m. ET, Toyota Owners 400 (400 laps, 300 miles)