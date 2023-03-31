Manchester City vs. Liverpool: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Manchester City and Liverpool will face off on Saturday morning in Matchday 29 action as City looks to try and close the gap with Arsenal at the top of the table. Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. ET from Etihad Stadium and can be watched via livestream on Peacock.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City v. Liverpool

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester City: -155

Draw: +310

Liverpool: +425

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -155

Man City have been chasing Arsenal virtually all season, and that hasn’t changed even heading into the final stretch of the campaign. They sit eight points behind the Gunners, but have 11 matches left to try and catch up. City are unbeaten in their last six EPL matches, going 5-0-1 in that stretch. Erling Haaland has been dealing with a groin injury and is listed as doubtful ahead of the match against Liverpool, though City manager Pep Guardiola will be anxious to get the league’s leading scorer back in action.

Liverpool are still reeling from their Champions League exit after Real Madrid eliminated them from the Round of 16 with a 6-2 aggregate score. The Reds are 4-1-1 in their last six EPL matches and are looking to make it back in the top four to secure a Champions League spot for next year. They sit in sixth place, five points behind fifth-place Newcastle and just seven points behind Tottenham, who sit in fourth and currently hold the final UCL berth.

The Reds have a slew of players on their injury list, including Luis Diaz (knee), Jordan Henderson (virus), and Darwin Nunez (ankle), who are all listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday’s match. City have the better team on the day and shouldn’t have a whole lot of trouble securing all three points over Liverpool at home.