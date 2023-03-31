2023 XFL full Week 7 schedule

Week 7 of the XFL season starts Friday night when Sea Dragons head to Arlington to take on the Renegades. Both teams are very much in the hunt for a playoff spot, as five out of eight teams are at .500 or better, with these two teams in that group.

The D.C. Defenders will look to extend their undefeated season to seven games when they take on the winless Orlando Guardians. If the Guardians even put up a fight it will be a a little shocking, as they are 10-point underdogs at home.

Probably the best matchup will be the single Sunday game, when the 4-2 Battlehawks take on the 4-2 Roughnecks in Houston. The winner of that game will be set up well for securing a playoff berth.

Here’s a look at the full schedule ahead of the Week 7 action.

Week 7 XFL schedule

Friday, March 30

7:00 p.m. — Seattle Sea Dragons at Arlington Renegades — FX, ESPN+

Saturday, April 1

3:00 p.m. — San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+

6:00 p.m. — D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians— ESPN, ESPN+

Sunday, April 2

2:00 p.m. — St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks— ESPN, ESPN+