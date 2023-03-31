How to watch the XFL in Week 7

It’s Week 7 of the XFL season, and we have four games on the docket this weekend. The Sea Dragons and Renegades will start things off on Friday, March 31, then we’ll have two games on Saturday before the BattleHawks and Roughnecks wraps things up on Sunday. Below, we’ll break down these matchups and outline how to watch each contest for XFL Week 7.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Sea Dragons at Arlington Renegades

The Sea Dragons (4-2) will take their four-game winning streak on the road to face the Renegades. Seattle QB Ben DiNucci leads the XFL with 1,505 passing yards while his favorite target, WR Jahcour Pearson, leads the league in receptions (40) and receiving yards (448).

Arlington (3-3) has dropped two of its last three games. While the defense has been solid, the offense has failed to come up with enough points to put the Renegades over the top. Over the last four games, Arlington has not scored more than 12 points. That’s why the Renegades traded for QB Luis Perez, who was previously with Vegas. It remains to be seen if Perez can wake up the Renegades offense.

The Sea Dragons are favored by 5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 37.5.

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Friday, March 31

Location: Choctaw Stadium — Arlington, TX

Moneyline: Seattle -200 / Arlington +170

San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers

San Antonio (2-4) really needs to string together some victories to get back into the playoff race. Despite losing three of its last four games, the Brahmas defense has been solid, holding opponents to an average of 14 points per game over that span. However, the offense has sputtered with star RB Kalen Ballage and QB Jack Coan out. Can the Brahmas score enough points to outlast Vegas on the road?

Vegas (1-5) has had a tough time this season, as its only win came in a close 35-32 shootout against winless Orlando. The Vipers traded away QB Luis Perez to the Renegades, and Vegas will apparently start Jalan McClendon at quarterback. No matter who is throwing the ball, WR Jeff Badet has established himself as one of the best receivers in the XFL by leading the league with five touchdowns.

The Vipers are favored by 3 points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 39.5.

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, April 1

Location: Cashman Field — Las Vegas, NV

Moneyline: Vegas -145 / San Antonio +145

D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians

The Defenders (6-0) represent the only unbeaten team in the XFL. On top of that, D.C. has won each of its last three games by eight or more points. RB Abram Smith leads the XFL in rushing yards (527), rushing touchdowns (5), and runs of 10+ yards. Armed with one of the best defenses and rushing attacks in the league, the recipe for success is straightforward for D.C.

On the other hand, Orlando (0-6) is the only winless team in the XFL. The Guardians had a few close games mixed in there, losing to Vegas 35-32 and Arlington 10-9. However, Orlando has been on the wrong end of some blowouts as well, and now it will go up against the best team in the league. Guardians RB Devin Darrington was productive last week with 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Getting him going will be key for Orlando to keep things close.

The Defenders are favored by 10 points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 45.5.

Game time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, April 1

Location: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, FL

Moneyline: D.C. -475 / Orlando +380

St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks

St. Louis (4-2) has the second-best record in the XFL, currently tied with Seattle and Houston on that front. The BattleHawks picked up a crucial 29-6 win at Vegas last week, and QB A.J. McCarron played the hero with 236 passing yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. McCarron leads the XFL with 14 passing touchdowns while ranking second with 1,322 passing yards.

As mentioned in the previous paragraph, Houston (4-2) is tied with Seattle and St. Louis for the second-best record in the league. So this matchup with the BattleHawks is important for playoff positioning. QB Brandon Silvers has been productive for Houston, ranking third in passing yards (1,300) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (11). WR Deontay Burnett and Jontre Kirklin are tied for second in the league with four receiving touchdowns apiece.

The Roughnecks are favored by 3 points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 44.5.

Game time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Sunday, April 2

Location: TDECU Stadium — Houston, TX

Moneyline: Houston -155 / St. Louis +135