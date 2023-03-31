Odds for Week 7 of the 2023 XFL season

We are closing in on the home stretch of the XFL season. Week 7 is upon us and it looks like we’ll have a little intrigue with five teams between 2-4 and 4-2 on the season with four games remaining.

The D.C Defenders are in the driver’s seat, as they have yet to lose a game and sit at 6-0 as they set to face the 0-6 Orlando Guardians this weekend. We can ink them into a playoff spot, while the Guardians and 1-5 Vegas Vipers look to be out.

The Battlehawks and Sea Dragons will fight it out in the North Division to see who will face the Defenders in the first round of the playoffs, while the South Division has the Roughnecks, Renegades and Brahmas all close enough to each have a shot at the two playoff spots.

Here are the odds for Week7 of the XFL season over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Sea Dragons at Arlington Renegades

Point spread: Sea Dragons -5

Total: 37.5

Moneyline: Sea Dragons -200, Renegades +170

San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers

Point spread: Vipers -3

Total: 39.5

Moneyline: Vipers -145, Brahmas +125

D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians

Point spread: Defenders -10

Total: 45.5

Moneyline: Defenders -475, Guardians +380

St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks

Point spread: Roughnecks -3

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Roughnecks -155, Battlehawks +135