How to watch Sea Dragons vs. Renegades in XFL Week 7

The Seattle Sea Dragons will hit the road to face the Arlington Renegades in Week 7 of the XFL season. Kickoff from Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, TX is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31.

Below, we’ll preview this matchup while providing details for watching the game on TV and via live online stream.

Seattle Sea Dragons vs. Arlington Renegades

The Sea Dragons (4-2) are heating up with four wins in a row. Can they make it five? Seattle QB Ben DiNucci has played a huge part in that recent success, as he currently leads the XFL with 1,505 passing yards. WR Jahcour Pearson is his favorite target, leading the XFL with 40 receptions, 55 targets, and 448 yards.

Arlington (3-3) has lost two of its last three games. The offense has sputtered as of late, failing to score more than 12 points in four straight. That’s why the Renegades traded for QB Luis Perez, previously of the Vegas Vipers. Perez has put together a strong season (5 games, 906 passing yards, 8 TD, 5 INT) for Vegas, and the Renegades are hoping he can do the same in Arlington.

The Sea Dragons are favored by 5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 37.5.

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Friday, March 31

Location: Choctaw Stadium — Arlington, TX

Moneyline: Seattle -200 / Arlington +170