NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, March 31

With the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on hold until tomorrow, NBA action is back to the forefront of the sports betting sphere. Lucky for us, there is an 13-game slate to dive into. Between those 26 teams in play tonight, let us find three players with strong fantasy value.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,800

Through the majority of Kawhi Leonard’s and Paul George’s numerous extended absences of the past two years, Powell has been a reliable wing player for the Clippers. This season alone, Powell has managed 16.6 ppg, which can do well to boost the bottom of any daily fantasy team. Additionally, Powell recently missed time and should be eager to start playing daily again. On Friday, he’ll get another shot at the Grizzlies after returning to action against them two days ago. A zealous outside shooter, Powell will likely try his hand from three-point land early and often.

Dennis Schroder, Los Angeles Lakers, $5000

In his 10th season at the NBA level, Schroder may not explode the stat sheet in any one category, but he does will notch marks across several categories. A natural scorer, Schroder works well from the midrange while also piling on assists. Given his frugal price, Schroder is a solid selection to round out any DFS lineup. He has scored 17 or more points in two of the Lakers’ past three games, and always produces a respectable effort on the defensive end.

Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns, $4,100

A southpaw shooter, Payne has done well do collect double-digit point totals in three games consecutively, highlighted by a 14-point, 7-assist performance against Philadelphia. The Suns will square off against a shorthanded Denver side tonight (possibly missing both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray); perhaps that can attribute to Payne’s confidence on the floor. There is also a chance Payne gets hot from behind the arc. He’s a streaky shooter, but we have seen him convert as many as six three-pointers in a single game this year.