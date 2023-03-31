Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. 76ers on Friday

The Toronto Raptors (38-38) face off against the Philadelphia 76ers (50-26) Friday in a rematch of last year’s first round series in the playoffs. The 76ers lead the season series 2-1 entering this final meeting. Toronto is in the thick of the play-in tournament while Philadelphia has a chance to catch Boston for the No. 2 seed.

Gary Trent Jr. and Will Barton are listed as questionable for the Raptors. The 76ers are intact on the day-to-day injury front.

The 76ers are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 224.5. Philadelphia is -205 on the moneyline, while Toronto is +175.

Raptors vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -5.5

All three meetings so far this season came in 2022, so it’s hard to really look at those games as barometers for this one. The 76ers are 19-13-1 ATS as a home favorite this season, while the Raptors sport a 14-21-1 ATS mark on the road. Toronto is slightly better as a road underdog with a 12-10-1 ATS record, but the 76ers should be able to win and cover at home behind big performances from Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

Only one of the three previous meetings went over this total. The Raptors have gone under their totals in three straight and four of the last five. The 76ers have gone under their totals in four of the last six, with one push. The Raptors and 76ers rank 22nd and 23rd, respectively, in scoring over the last five games. The under should hit tonight in this Eastern Conference showdown.