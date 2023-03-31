Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Nets on Friday

The Atlanta Hawks (38-38) face the Brooklyn Nets (41-35) Friday in a contest with major playoff implications. The Hawks are in the middle of the play-in picture and sit three games back of the No. 6 spot, currently occupied by the Nets. These two played a thrilling contest in their last meeting, a 129-127 win for the Hawks.

De’Andre Hunter is questionable for Atlanta with a knee injury. Day’Ron Sharpe is probable for Brooklyn.

The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 240.5. Atlanta is -120 on the moneyline while Brooklyn is +100.

Hawks vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -1.5

Atlanta is a not a great road team with a 4-9 ATS mark as the away favorite, but the Nets have not covered the spread in six of their last eight games. Brooklyn went 2-6 in that stretch and has seen its cushion for a playoff spot evaporate. The Hawks have the two best players on the floor with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, which should be enough for them to win and cover the spread in this contest.

Over/Under: Over 240.5

The last meeting between these sides went well over this mark. The Hawks are third in scoring over the last five games and the Nets rank 14th, but this is more about defense. Atlanta ranks 28th in points allowed since the All-Star break, and even Quin Snyder’s leadership hasn’t been able to turn things around on that side of the ball. The Nets aren’t a juggernaut defensively either, so take the over on this total.