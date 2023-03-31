Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Cavaliers on Friday

The New York Knicks (44-33) will hit the road Friday to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) in a potential preview of a first-round playoff series this year. The Knicks enter this contest on a two-game winning streak, while the Cavaliers have won four of their last five.

Knicks forward Julius Randle will miss at least two weeks with an ankle sprain and is out for this game. Jarrett Allen is doubtful for Cleveland, while Isaac Okoro has been ruled out.

The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 222. Cleveland is -170 on the moneyline while New York is +145.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +3.5

Even with Randle sidelined, the Knicks have a good track record on the road to play well without him. New York is 24-14 ATS on the road this season, with a 16-11 ATS mark as the road favorite. The Cavaliers are a strong home team this season with a 24-13-1 ATS mark in that category, but being down Allen and Okoro will test their depth. Take the Knicks to cover in what should be a close contest.

Over/Under: Under 222

Only one of the three previous meetings between these sides has gone over the total. The Knicks have gone under their totals in two of the last three games, while Cleveland has hit the under in three of the last five contests. New York is 11th in points per game allowed since the All-Star break, while Cleveland is third in the same category. These two defensive powers should keep this total under 222.