Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Grizzlies on Friday

The Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) will play host to the Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) for a second straight game on Friday night with tip set for 8 p.m. ET. Memphis has already clinched the division and a playoff spot as the Grizzlies sit in second place in the Western Conference. The Clippers are sitting in fifth while hoping to avoid the play-in tournament as the seventh-place Pelicans are just two games behind.

Kawhi Leonard is listed as questionable for personal reasons ahead of tonight’s matchup after sitting out on Wednesday, which would open up more room for the likes of Nicolas Batum and Terance Mann if he remains out.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Grizzlies favored by five points at home tonight, priced at -200 on the moneyline. The Clippers come in at +170, while the point total is set at 236.5.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -5

These teams just met two nights ago at FedExForum in a high-scoring affair that saw the Clippers get a 141-132 win over the home side. Leonard sat out that game. Russell Westbrook put up 36 points and 10 assists on the night and Robert Covington totaled 27 points as five other Clippers players ended up in double digits. Ja Morant matched Westbrook’s 36 points and added nine assists for the Grizzlies, but it wasn’t enough to get the victory.

The Grizzlies will see the return of some key players who were out for Wednesday’s game, including Desmond Bane (foot) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (calf), who should add a much-needed boost for the home side. The Grizzlies were riding a seven-game winning streak before Wednesday’s loss and will look to bounce back tonight as they’ve won 12 of their last 13 home games. Take the Grizzlies to win and cover this time.

Over/Under: Over 236.5

Wednesday’s total was set at 231.5 and these teams blew that out of the water by a whopping 41.5 points. The Clippers have gone over in their last four games while the over is 6-4 in the Grizzlies’ last 10 outings. Based on the last result plus Memphis getting some firepower back on the court tonight, take the over in this one.