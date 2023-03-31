Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Timberwolves on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) will pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) as both teams are trying to climb out of the play-in tournament. Minnesota sits in eighth place while the Lakers are just half a game behind them in ninth, so there are major postseason implications at stake in this one tonight. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET from Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Lakers have Anthony Davis (foot) listed as probable and LeBron James (foot) as questionable ahead of tonight’s game, but both players are expected to be on the floor tonight. On the other side, Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is listed as probable, but is expected to play in his fourth game back from the injury that kept him sidelined since late November.

The Lakers come in as 1.5-point favorites on the road, installed at -120 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Timberwolves are priced at +100, while the point total is set at 232.5.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -1.5

Both teams have been playing well recently as they’ve both gone 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS in their last five outings. The Timberwolves were riding a four-game winning streak until it came to an end with a 107-100 loss to the Suns on Wednesday. The return of Towns has been a relief for Minnesota, as the big man has averaged 20.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in his three games back.

This will be James’ third game back after being sidelined for a month with a foot injury. He put up 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Lakers’ win over the Bulls on Wednesday as he makes his way back to full fitness ahead of the playoffs. Davis had a huge night in that same game, totaling 38 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists as the Lakers logged a 121-110 win over the Bulls just three days after a 10-point loss to Chicago at home.

While it’s set to be a close game, take the Lakers to cover at Target Center tonight.

Over/Under: Under 232.5

The Lakers just barely went over the total against the Bulls in their last two games when the totals were set at 224.5 and 227.5, respectively. The Timberwolves have finished under in their last three consecutive outings. With players getting back to full fitness on both teams, I’m backing the under for tonight’s game.