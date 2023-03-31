Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Suns on Friday

Anchoring the 13-game Friday night NBA slate, the Western Conference leaders Denver Nuggets (51-25) will clash with the Phoenix Suns (41-35) at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, with NBA TV is carrying tonight’s broadcast. With the Suns narrowly sitting as the No. 4 seed in the West, they’ll need to stay sharp against a Nuggets team looking to bounce back from Thursday’s loss.

Considering Denver is on a back-to-back after getting shellacked at home by the Pelicans 107-88, the Nuggets show many starters as questionable to play. Reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic (calf) in jeopardy of missing his second straight game. Star point guard Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will also be questionable with injury management. For Phoenix, there are no notable injuries now that Kevin Durant has returned to action.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Suns are favored by 10 points. On the moneyline, Phoenix’ price is inflated at -450 to win outright, while the Nuggets are a staggering +360 to pull off the road upset. The total is set at 227.

Nuggets vs. Suns, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -10

Unless there is some indication that Jokic will push himself to play, then I like Phoenix to cover the large spread, especially with Durant beginning to regain form late last game. Denver is 3-6 without Jokic this season while losing the past four games the Joker has missed. They lost the last two by an average of 19.5 points. Murray will also likely be unavailable, as head coach Michael Malone has stated they are “being ultra cautious with where [the Nuggets] are at in the season,” and Phoenix confidently feels like the better side tonight. Take the Suns to win big and cover.

Total: Over 227

Simply, I think Phoenix offensive star power is beginning to reach thermal levels. Devin Booker and Durant may just erupt here with the Nuggets struggling on the second night of a back-to-back set. The over is the play, even if Denver doesn’t play its regular guys.