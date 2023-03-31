Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Marlins on Friday, March 31

The New York Mets and the Miami Marlins continue their four-game divisional set on Friday, March 31. New York took the first game 5-3 on Thursday. First pitch from LoanDepot Mark in Miami, Florida is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Mets will send David Peterson to the mound while the Marlins counter with southpaw Jesus Luzardo.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, this game is a pick ‘em. Both teams have -110 moneyline odds, and the over/under is set for 7.5.

Mets-Marlins picks: Friday, March 31

Injury report

Mets

Out: RP Bryce Montes de Oca, SP Justin Verlander

Day-to-day: CF Abraham Almonte

Marlins

Out: SP Max Meyer, RP Tommy Nance, RP Steven Okert, RP Nic Enright

Starting pitchers

David Peterson vs. Jesus Luzardo

In a battle of southpaws, Peterson is making his first start of the season. He started 19 games last year and had a 7-5 record with a 3.83 ERA. Peterson struck out 126 and walked 48 in 105.2 innings pitched. He faced the Marlins four times last season and had a 1-1 record and allowed five earned runs while striking out 23 strikeouts in 16 innings.

Despite once being a top prospect for the Oakland Athletics, Jesus Luzardo has fallen short of expectations. He faced New York twice last season and went 0-1. He gave up seven earned runs in 9.1 innings, walking five and striking out nine.

Over/Under pick

Despite both teams’ aces going on the mound on Thursday, the over hit with both teams combining for eight runs. Brandon Nimmo had three RBI to seal the game for the Mets. Both starters on Friday are more prone to giving up runs. We should see the over hit in this game.

Pick: Over 7.5 combined runs

Moneyline pick

The Mets picked up a win with Pete Alonso going hitless and Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor combining for 3-8 with an RBI. Not to take anything away from the Marlins lineup, but New York is better set up to pick up a win in this game.

Pick: Mets